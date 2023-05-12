Drowning in debt: North Africa braces for impact
Tunisia and Egypt are on the brink of major debt crises, with Tunisia facing a political crisis and uncertainty over IMF support. Egypt's debt-to-GDP ratio is reaching critical levels, compounded by currency devaluations and dwindling reserves. The countries' fiscal strains could have far-reaching consequences for the region. The involvement of gulf allies and the potential impact on global financial markets further intensify the gravity of the situation.