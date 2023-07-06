Drinking water shortage brings Havana's tense citizens to the street | WION Climate Tracker
Ageing and dilapidated infrastructure has led to intense water shortage in Havana, the capital of Cuba. Cubans are already going through a tough period -- waning tourism, the aftermath of the pandemic, US sanctions and one of the worst economic crises in the nation's history. but now, with something as essential as drinking water becoming inaccessible, tensions run high on the streets of the Cuban capital.