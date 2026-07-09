/DR Congo's Ebola fight hit by pay dispute, workers stage walkout

Front-line healthcare workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have staged a walkout to protest months of unpaid wages and bonuses amid the ongoing Ebola (Bundibugyo virus) outbreak. Since the outbreak was declared on May 15, 2026, staff in hard-hit areas like Ituri province report working without adequate gear or compensation. The strike, which includes doctors, nurses, and burial teams, threatens to cripple the response as cases and deaths continue to rise rapidly across the region.