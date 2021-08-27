'Don't blame US intel, Afghan forces were unwilling to defend their country', says Bill Smullen

Aug 27, 2021, 10:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Bill Smullen has served as the Chief of staff to Colin Powell, he was the US Secretary of State when the country invaded Afghanistan. In a conversation with WION Smullen blamed the Afghan forces for the Taliban takeover.
