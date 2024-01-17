Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus with 51% votes | DeSantis comes second with 21%

Trump won 51% of the vote in Iowa, giving him the largest margin of victory in the history of the state’s Republican caucuses. Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, secured a distant second-place finish with 21% of the vote, while Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor trailed in third place with 19%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who came in fourth, dropped out of the race following his disappointing performance.