Donald Trump turns himself in at Fulton County Jail in Georgia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
The state of Georgia accused former President Donald Trump of conspiracy to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia on Thursday night. He was arrested and brought to the Fulton County jail. The former president's fingerprints were taken, and a booking photo, or "mugshot," was created and made public afterwards.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos