Donald Trump to decide on 2024 Presidential run
Mar 17, 2021, 05.20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Former US President Donald Trump has said that he would decide whether to run for the White House in the year 2024. He also said that his supporters are ready to back him again if he runs for President.
