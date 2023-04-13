Donald Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500 million

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney who is expected to be a key witness in the criminal case the former US president is currently facing in New York. Cohen is being sued for $500 million in a US District Court in Florida for allegedly violating attorney-client privileges and a confidentiality agreement. The grand jury that finally indicted Trump heard testimony from witnesses including Cohen, making him the first US president, past or present, to be charged with a crime.