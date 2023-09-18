Donald Trump slams DeSantis on blanket abortion ban

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump railed against a series of indictments against him, telling supporters in New Hampshire that the charges were “bullshit” and calling those behind them “sick". Trump also vowed to keep talking about the indictments, even as his attorneys clashed with prosecutors in Washington D.C. over a motion to stop Trump from sharing evidence in the case.

