Donald Trump Signals Progress Ahead of US-Russia Talks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 08:19 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 08:19 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes talks toward ending the war in Ukraine are "getting close to something" ahead of a U.S. meeting with Russian officials this weekend.

