Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Donald Trump says ended possible nuclear disaster, claims he ended six wars
Donald Trump says ended possible nuclear disaster, claims he ended six wars
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 19, 2025, 17:44 IST
| Updated:
Aug 19, 2025, 17:44 IST
US President Donald Trump has said that he has ended possible nuclear disaster and has claimed that He Ended Six Wars in Six months. Watch the video to know more updates on this!
Trending Topics
trump
wion
usa
trending videos
Trump-Putin Ukraine talks underway in Alaska | Seated for 'high-stakes' meet
Bangladesh Army Chief Reaffirms Nation’s Secular Democratic Foundations
Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump interrupts meeting with European leaders to call Putin
U.S: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Level of His Second Term
Israel-Gaza War: Hamas Accepts 60-Day Ceasefire, Hostage Deal: Report
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Shows Ukraine Map to Zelensky Highlighting Putin’s Control
Trump Tariffs: Rubio Defends US Decision to Spare China From Sweeping Tariffs
BREAKING: EU leaders join Trump-Zelensky talks; focus on territorial swap, security guarantees
Pakistan Floods: Disaster Hits Pakistan! More Than 300 Killed In 48 Hours
Pakistan flash floods: Over 344 dead, 156 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BREAKING: Russian nuclear bombers roar near Alaska
Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump Says He Will Call President Putin After Meeting
UN Warns Of Widespread Famine In Gaza | Over 180 Deaths From Starvation Reported Since War Began
DIOR's Deja Vu: 2023 Ad Resurfaces in Public Memory; Offensive Imagery in High Fashion
Hamas Backs Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Agrees to Free Some Hostages
Russia- Ukraine War: Trump Sets Up Putin-Zelensky Direct Talks
Trump-Zelensky meet: Zelensky suits up for Trump as Ukraine's future hangs in balance
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Shows Ukraine Map to Zelensky Highlighting Putin’s Control
BREAKING: Trump, Zelensky hope for trilateral meet | Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Survivors of Nagasaki: Hibakusha Preserve the Legacy of Atomic Tragedy
BREAKING: Zelensky arrives at the White House | Trump Zelensky hold high-stakes talks
Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Severe Rainstorm Triggers Red Alert in Mumbai
Houthis Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Strikes Israeli Airport
China offers 'pregnancy robot' for $14,000
U.S. Revokes Over 6,000 Student Visas, Says State Department
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Smashes Worldwide Records, Earns $48.5 MN
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin's missile strike obligates key Ukraine depot
EAM Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi Hold Talks; Stresses Fight Against Terror
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky To Lose Donbas? Why Is It So Important To Putin?
Which 6 Wars Did Trump Claim To Have 'Ended' In The Last Six Months?
Trump-Zelensky Talks: Did Trump pause his meeting with Zelensky to call Putin?
Gaza war: Israelis call for peaceful coexistence with Palestine, demand release of hostages
Egypt Warns Israel That Mass Displacement Of Gazans Is A ‘Red Line’
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Presents Ukraine Map to Zelensky
Chinese FM Wang Yi meets NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi
Trump-Zelensky meet: NATO membership, territorial integrity on the line for Ukraine
India stands firm as Trump slaps 25% tariff on exports over Russia ties, BRICS role
Pakistan’s Big Buys from China: Frigates, Tanks, Jets & Submarines
Trump-Zelensky Meeting: Zelensky, EU Leaders Arrive at The White House to Meet Trump
Trump-Zelensky meet: Ukrainian president arrives in all-black pant suit to Oval Office
India hits back at China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh
China Introduces Robot Pregnancy With Artificial Womb, Shaping the Future of Birth
Israel-Gaza War: Hamas Says It Accepts Proposal For Ceasefire And Release Of Hostages
India–China Reset? Doval–Wang Border Talks, Modi–Xi Meet
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky's Suit, Highlight Of The Meet? Trump Praises Ukraine's President
Trump Orders Zelensky: Drop NATO, Abandon Crimea, 'Surrender and End the War'
Trump Whisper to Macron Caught on Hot Mic: " I Think He Wants To A Deal With Me"