Donald Trump pressures Georgia official to 'find' votes to overturn election

Jan 04, 2021, 08.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in the southern state, according to a recording of the hour-long call published by U.S. media on Sunday (January 3).
