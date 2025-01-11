US President-elect Donald Trump is preparing more than 100 executive orders starting day one of the new White House. Watch this report for more details!
Donald trump planning 100 executive orders starting day 1
Advertisment
US President-elect Donald Trump is preparing more than 100 executive orders starting day one of the new White House. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.