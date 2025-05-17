Donald Trump Floats Gaza ‘Freedom Zone’ Idea, Would Be ‘Proud’ For US To Take Control

While over 160 Palestinians were killed in two days of Israeli strikes, Donald Trump was all smiles in the Gulf — signing the largest U.S. arms deal in history and pitching a “freedom zone” plan to privatise Gaza. All of this, on Nakba Day — the anniversary of Palestinian displacement. Is this diplomacy, or disaster in disguise?