/Donald Trump Dismisses Concerns Over USS Lincoln Crew Conditions

US President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns over the living conditions and mental health of sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has spent more than 260 days at sea amid ongoing US military operations in West Asia. The aircraft carrier's unusually long deployment has raised concerns among sailors' relatives and lawmakers, with reports citing shortages of basic supplies, sanitation issues and mental health challenges. The US Navy says a sailor who fell overboard on August 3 was safely recovered and that no service member aboard the carrier has died. Officials have also disputed reports portraying the crew as victims of deteriorating conditions. The USS Abraham Lincoln carries roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines. Military experts say extended deployments, combat operations and prolonged periods without port calls can place significant physical and psychological pressure on service members.