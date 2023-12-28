Donald Trump claims he was begged to appear in 'Home Alone 2'
Donald Trump is quite confident about his cameo appearance in the cult classic Home Alone 2. The film, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York featured Donald Trump in a small role which he feels was a game changer and it piqued everyone’s interest in the movie. The film became a subject of discussion when the film’s director Chris Columbus commented on Trump’s feature saying that he bullied his way into the film. Watch the video to get more insights!