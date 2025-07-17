Published: Jul 17, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 21:44 IST
Donald Trump Calls Epstein Conspiracy Hoax And A Democrat Ploy
President Trump dismissed the renewed focus on the Jeffrey Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax,” accusing his own MAGA supporters of being “weaklings” and “stupid” for pushing for transparency. The comments mark a sharp break with members of his base—including prominent influencers—who are demanding deeper disclosure into Epstein’s alleged client list