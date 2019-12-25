Donald Trump brushes off North Korea's warning of Christmas gift

President Donald Trump has brushed off North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying the United States would “deal with it very successfully”, amid concerns that Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range missile test. Trump on December 24 said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be planning to give him “a nice present” such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch when the president was asked how he would react to a long-range test. #NorthKorea #ChristmasGift #DonaldTrump #KimJongUnGift