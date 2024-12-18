US President-elect Donald Trump has met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at Mar-a-Lago ahead of a potential nationwide ban of the app. Watch this report for more details!
Donald Trump And TikTok CEO Meet As App Fights Potential Ban
