/Donald Trump administration's multi-pronged attack on immigration

The Trump administration is intensifying its immigration agenda with a series of measures affecting visa applicants, foreign students and temporary visitors. The moves include expanded visa vetting, revocations for certain categories of applicants, stricter social media screening and tighter scrutiny of immigration records. Supporters argue the policies strengthen national security and immigration enforcement, while critics warn they could disrupt travel, education and business ties. The latest actions form part of a broader effort by Washington to reshape U.S. immigration policy through executive action and administrative measures.