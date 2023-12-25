Dollar reserves fall to lowest in a year
For a very long time, the US dollar has dominated international markets. It still does so, although, during the past 20 years, the US economy has produced a decreasing percentage of the world's production. The latest International Monetary Fund's (IMF) data shows a decline in the dollar's share in global central banks' foreign currency reserves. The data shows the dollar's share is down in the September quarter to the lowest since the final three months of last year.