'Do not try us': Israel protest heads say opposition member must be on judicial selection committee

Tens of thousands of Israelis are up in arms against a controversial plan to reform Israel's judicial system. Ahead of a key Knesset vote to place two lawmakers on the judicial selection committee, protest heads have a warning for Netanyahu. The leaders of weekly protests against the judicial overhaul plan say everything will ignite if one of the selected members of the Knesset is not from the opposition. The government's reform proposals would curtail the authority of the supreme court. It would give politicians greater powers over the selection of the judges. In March, prime minister Netanyahu announced a 'pause' to allow for talks on the reforms, which were moving through parliament & split the nation. Netanyahu's government is firm on the need for a judicial overhaul. The coalition govt argues the proposed changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers & the judiciary. On the other hand, opponents of the plan believe it could open the way to a more authoritarian government.