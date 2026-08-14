/DMK Targets Vijay-Led TVK Government Over Investment Claims | Questions Raised On ₹1 Lakh Crore MoUs

Tamil Nadu’s investment plans have triggered a political confrontation between the ruling TVK government led by Chief Minister Vijay and the opposition DMK. The TVK government says 97 MoUs were signed during the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026, with investment commitments from the first 100 days of the government expected to cross ₹1 lakh crore, potentially generating around 1.2 lakh jobs. However, the DMK has questioned the claims, arguing that a significant portion of the projects were initiated or finalised during its previous tenure. Former Industries Minister TRB Rajaa also questioned the uncertainty surrounding key infrastructure projects, particularly the proposed Parandur airport and Hosur airport. The opposition argues that major infrastructure projects are crucial for attracting new investments to Tamil Nadu and has questioned the TVK government's position on their status.