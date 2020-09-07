Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting line judge

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the 2020 US Open after inadvertently hitting a line judge during the first set of his fourth round clash against 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta. US Open organisers had no option but to apply the rules which state that hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences will lead to a default. The exit ends Djokovic's unbeaten start to 2020 and heaps further misery on the Serbian after his ill-fated Adria Tour where a large number of players including Djokovic himself tested positive for Covid-19 after a blatant disregard of social distancing norms. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to former India Tennis player Manisha Malhotra about the incident and also the damage to Djokovic's reputation.