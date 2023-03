Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are protesting in Goma, North Kivu Province, March 6, to denounce the lack of humanitarian assistance, including the provision of food, amid the ongoing conflict against the M23 rebel group. Protesters marched from Kanyarutchinya, Nyiragongo territory, blocking part of the N2 highway. Reports indicate protesters are looting shops on their way to the governorate building in Goma.