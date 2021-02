When it comes to tourism, the magnificent state of Odisha is touted as India's best kept secret. If you have had the privilege of visiting Odisha, you would agree that it's the land of cathartic spiritual experiences and immortal architecture. Odisha also has a rich artistic heritage. But do you know that it's also a fun place to explore - with beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, and a cuisine like no other? Watch the show and know more about the state.