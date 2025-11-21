/Discover the Journey of Manga: From Ancient Scrolls to "Dragon Ball" at Paris Exhibit

A major manga exhibition titled "Manga. An Art of Its Own!" opened at the Musée Guimet in Paris on November 19, 2025, running until March 9, 2026. It offers an extraordinary journey through the history and evolution of Japanese manga, tracing its roots from traditional Japanese art forms to contemporary comics, films, and games. The exhibit features rare original plates, ancient narrative scrolls, theatrical masks, and famous modern manga like "Dragon Ball," "One Piece," and "Naruto."