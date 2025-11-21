/Discover Manga’s Origins: From Scroll Art to Dragon Ball

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 15:53 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 15:53 IST
A major manga exhibition titled "Manga. An Art of Its Own!" opened at the Musée Guimet in Paris on November 19, 2025, running until March 9, 2026. It offers an extraordinary journey through the history and evolution of Japanese manga, tracing its roots from traditional Japanese art forms to contemporary comics, films, and games. The exhibit features rare original plates, ancient narrative scrolls, theatrical masks, and famous modern manga like "Dragon Ball," "One Piece," and "Naruto."

