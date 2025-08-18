LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /DIOR's Deja Vu: 2023 Ad Resurfaces in Public Memory; Offensive Imagery in High Fashion

DIOR's Deja Vu: 2023 Ad Resurfaces in Public Memory; Offensive Imagery in High Fashion

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 23:59 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 23:59 IST
DIOR's Deja Vu: 2023 Ad Resurfaces in Public Memory; Offensive Imagery in High Fashion
DIOR's Deja Vu: 2023 Ad Resurfaces in Public Memory; Offensive Imagery in High Fashion

Trending Topics

trending videos