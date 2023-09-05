Did humans and apes come from Europe?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
An 8.7 million-year-old ape skull raises the possibility that human and ape ancestors diverged outside of Africa, in Europe. The idea that humans and apes originated in Africa may be called into question by the discovery of an ape skull in Turkey. The discovery raises the possibility that hominins originated in Europe.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos