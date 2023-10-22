Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll found murdered

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Samantha Woll, the president of a synagogue in the US city of Detroit, was discovered fatally stabbed in a park not far from her residence. The woman was found unresponsive when police arrived at the scene of a report in Lafayette Park on Saturday, but they believe she was killed at home.

