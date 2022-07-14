Despite promising, Lankan President Rajapaksa did not resign; Opposition accuses PM, Prez of lying

Published: Jul 14, 2022, 09:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Even as chaos and anarchy takes over Sri Lanka, there is still no sign of resignation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Angry protesters stormed PM office; opposition targets President, PM and speaker.
