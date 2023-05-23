videos
Deposits or Exchange? Bank sends mixed signals
WION Video Team
Updated:
May 23, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India removed 2,000 rupee notes from circulation on Friday. Until September 30, 2023, the central bank has invited banks to offer 2,000 note deposit and exchange services.
