Dense fog grips Asian countries: Thick fog reduces visibility in Beijing, New Delhi | WION
Adverse weather conditions are gripping the capital city of india, Delhi, and its surrounding areas. This as a thick blanket of fog enveloped the city, causing visibility to plummet to nearly zero. The relentless cold wave continued to persist as the minimum temperature in the national capital region dropped to 7 degrees Celsius. The dense fog drastically reduced visibility, creating an environment where navigating through the streets became really difficult.