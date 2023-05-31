Denmark to triple its defence budget to meet NATO commitments
The Russia-Ukraine war has been a wake-up call for European countries alerting them to the reality that defense capabilities are highly crucial. Denmark's government has announced it will triple its defense budget over the next 10 years by investing 21 billion US Dollars on it. Denmark currently spends 1.38 percent of its GDP on defense it now intends to reach the NATO goal of spending two percent of gross domestic product on the military by 2030.