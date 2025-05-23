Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Sections
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Sections
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Sections
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 23, 2025, 20:40 IST
| Updated:
May 23, 2025, 20:40 IST
Videos
May 23, 2025, 20:40 IST
Denmark to push retirement age to 70 by 2040; highest in Europe
Denmark is set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after its parliament adopted a law raising it to 70 by 2040. Watch to know more!
Trending Topics
denmark
retirement age
70
trending videos
Diddy Combs trial | Kid Cudi testifies: Says Diddy was behind 2012 car bombing
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine develops one of its effective drones 'vampire'
Trump Warns Apple on iPhones Made in India or Anywhere Else
Pakistan Pushes Back Against Field Marshal Asim Munir
Putin sets new terms for peace talks, demands clarity on Ukrainian leadership
Jammu and Kashmir: Suspicious movement reported in Pulwama's trial region
Manchester United Announces Second Round of Job Cuts, Staff Informed of Redundancies
Israel-Iran Tensions: Israel waiting for Trump's nod says report
Russia's drone war: pressure waves and firestorms
Delhi Reports 23 New COVID Cases, Issues Advisory to Hospitals for Emergency Preparedness
Japan: Sex Workers Japan Face Physical Violence & Extortion
PSL 2025: Pakistan Super League continues without Decision Review System
India reportedly presses FATF to re-greylist Pakistan over terror financing concerns
Bangladesh army chief, Yunus lock horns over holding elections
J&K: 50 Tourist Spots Shut in Pahalgam; 'chalo Kashmir' Campaign Comes to Rescue
Sudan faces public health emergency as Cholera spreads
Harvard slaps lawsuit after Trump revokes international students' enrolment
India: ISRO develops 'Avicenna ASIC' 28nm chip, meant for military and civilian use
Make America healthy again: First report signals Autism threat
Iranian & US negotiators to meet for nuclear deal talks today
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for Telangana, Himachal Pradesh
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia feels cost of prolonged war as war Economy strains Putin's strategy
Colombia's first black Vice-President calls government 'racist' and 'patriarchal'
Finland Backs Early Conclusion Of India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Highlights Growing Ties With India
Bangladesh's Jamaat proposes an independent Rohingya state
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Breaks Ukraine, Splits Trump Team | GRAVITAS
Israel-Houthi War: Sirens Sound As Israel Says It Downed Missile Fired From Yemen
Australia floods: Over rescue ops undertaken by Australian authorities
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Braces For New Russian Onslaught | Russia Gears Up For Blitzkrieg 2.0
Australia floods: Extreme weather declared a natural disaster by authorities
South Africa’s crime data refutes ‘white genocide’ claims, says Minister Senzo Mchunu
Social media platform X down for users globally, third outage in three months
Australia floods: Record floods have displaced 50,000 residents in new South Wales
US warns of civil war in Syria
US-Iran: US Sent Secret Nuclear Deal Proposal To Iran, Iran Denies Receiving It
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Lights Up Warzone with Flamethrowers
San Diego plane crash: Multiple homes damaged as private jet crashes in dense neighbourhood | US
Operation Sindoor: Delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi to meet several Russian officials
Pakistan accuses Kabul of harbouring TTP, Taliban rejects claim
Donald Trump’s approval rating drops consistently ,polls show approval steady decline