LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 20:40 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 20:40 IST
Denmark to push retirement age to 70 by 2040; highest in Europe
Videos May 23, 2025, 20:40 IST

Denmark to push retirement age to 70 by 2040; highest in Europe

Denmark is set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after its parliament adopted a law raising it to 70 by 2040. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos