videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Denmark: Festive kayaks light up Copenhagen's canals
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 15, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Thousands of bystanders watched from streets and bridges around the city and organisers said around 500 kayaks moved along the canal for a parade to bring light into the darkness.
trending now
Pope Francis' surgeon, Sergio Alfieri under lens for alleged fraud
Gravitas | Indian Parliament Security breach: Who was behind it?
Gravitas | Did Putin inform Xi Jinping about Qin Gang's shenanigans?
Gravitas | Oprah admits to using weight-loss drug
Gravitas | How AI is resurrecting the dead
recommended videos
Parliament Security Breach: Eight Delhi Police Personnel suspended for security breach
Gravitas | Putin asserts Russian Sovereignty & Ukraine War goals in annual presser
Israel-Hamas war: US and Israel disagree over future of Gaza
Gravitas | Pakistan helpless against Taliban | Will U.S. resurrect its military bases?
Decoding the Chinese shadow over Taiwan polls
recommended videos
Parliament Security Breach: Eight Delhi Police Personnel suspended for security breach
Gravitas | Putin asserts Russian Sovereignty & Ukraine War goals in annual presser
Israel-Hamas war: US and Israel disagree over future of Gaza
Gravitas | Pakistan helpless against Taliban | Will U.S. resurrect its military bases?