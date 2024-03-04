Denis Villeneuve says Florence Pugh's character will flourish in Dune Messiah

Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- Director Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2 has released in theatres worldwide, and the dystopian drama is getting a staggering response from the audience. With the stunning ensemble cast comprising Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Bulter, Florence Pugh, and many more, Dune 2 follows the events of the second chapter of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel.