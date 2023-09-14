Dementia among US officials poses national security threat: Study

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
According to a study by a think group funded by the Pentagon, dementia affecting American officials poses a threat to national security as the national security staff ages. The study was published last spring at a time when numerous top American officials who were entrusted with some of the most highly sensitive intelligence in the country made mistakes in public, igniting calls for resignation and discussion about Washington's senile leadership.

