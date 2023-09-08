Delhi's G20 long weekend: A snapshot of diverse plans and perspectives

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
As part of the security arrangements for the G20 Summit in Delhi, some very strict restrictions have been put in place across the capital. Schools, offices, banks and many marketplaces will remain shut. Our reporters captured t how people were reacting to this.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos