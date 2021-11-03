Delhi's AQI dips, back to breathing toxic air; stubble burning chokes India's capital

Nov 03, 2021, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's that time of the year when the Indian capital turns to a gas chamber, the air quality has significantly worsened once again. The average air quality index in New Delhi is 315 which falls in the very poor category.
