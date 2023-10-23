Delhi's air quality plunges to very poor category, AQI stands at 306

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The air quality in the national capital took a nosedive on Monday morning, slipping into the 'Very Poor' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 306, up from 302 recorded on Sunday afternoon, according to data provided by SAFAR-India.

