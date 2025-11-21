/Delhi Student Suicide: Outrage Pours In, Are Teachers Sensitized Enough?

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 15:23 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 15:23 IST
Are teachers sensitised enough to recognize student mental health issues? Research shows that while many educators have moderate awareness, gaps remain in identifying warning signs, responding appropriately, and supporting emotional well-being in the classroom. This video explores how teacher training, early detection, safe learning environments, and collaboration with parents and professionals can make a critical difference. We also discuss why teacher self-care matters and what schools can do to equip educators better.