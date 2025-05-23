Published: May 23, 2025, 23:25 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 23:25 IST
Delhi Reports 23 New COVID Cases, Issues Advisory to Hospitals for Emergency Preparedness
Delhi has recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases, prompting health authorities to issue an advisory urging hospitals to stay prepared. The advisory includes instructions to keep isolation beds, oxygen supplies, and critical equipment ready to manage any potential surge in infections. While the current numbers remain low, the government is taking precautionary steps to avoid complacency and ensure swift response capacity.