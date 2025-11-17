/Delhi Red Fort Blast: Umar Nabi Executes Attack, NIA Arrests Key Suspects | Original

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the Red Fort car blast and the Faridabad terror module. In a major breakthrough, Amir Rashid Ali from Delhi—whose name the explosive-laden car was registered under—has been arrested. The investigation revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University, executed the attack after a radicalized youth backed out of the mission due to religious and financial reasons.