After 18 people, including nine women and five children, died in a stampede at the New Delhi railway station, an Indian Express report cited data of the unreserved ticketing system (UTS) used to book general class tickets. It said data showed that 2,600 more tickets than usual were booked on Saturday between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m., following which a stampede broke out after 9:00 p.m. However, the Northern Railways official told WION the provisions of special trains were made looking at the crowd surge. A two-member committee is investigating the stampede. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the railway station to find out what exactly led to the stampede.