Delhi police to file case against Wrestling Federation if India chief Brij Bhushan. Indian wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers had staged a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January where they had accused the WFI and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.