/Delhi ends separate jail cells for sex workers after supreme court push

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 14:50 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 14:50 IST
Delhi has ended the practice of segregating sex workers and brothel-keepers from other female prisoners, following recommendations made during an ongoing Supreme Court-led review of discriminatory prison rules. The move aligns with a recent Supreme Court judgment that emphasized rehabilitation over stigma for sex workers, many of whom are victims of trafficking and exploitation. Delhi joins Himachal Pradesh in removing such provisions from prison administration, marking a significant step in prison reform and the protection of inmates' rights.