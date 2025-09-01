/Delhi drenched, Yamuna river breaches danger mark | Work from home advisory

Published: Sep 01, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 23:14 IST
Delhi is experiencing severe monsoon conditions as the Yamuna River has breached the critical danger mark—raising flood concerns across low-lying areas. An orange alert is in effect, prompting work-from-home advisories, travel disruptions, and heightened readiness by disaster response teams. Schools and offices are encouraged to shift online as authorities closely monitor river levels and warn of further rainfall in the coming days.