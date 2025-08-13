LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Delhi Dog Crisis: 1 lakh stray dogs, 8 weeks, 0 shelters, will Supreme Court's order work?

Delhi Dog Crisis: 1 lakh stray dogs, 8 weeks, 0 shelters, will Supreme Court's order work?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 13:35 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 13:35 IST
Delhi Dog Crisis: 1 lakh stray dogs, 8 weeks, 0 shelters, will Supreme Court's order work?
India's top court orders authorities to relocate stray dogs into shelters across Delhi-NCR within 8 weeks. In Delhi alone, that means finding space for nearly 100,000 dogs in just two months.

Trending Topics

trending videos